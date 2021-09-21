Pfizer announced on Monday that it will seek U.S. authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. With children in school and the contagious delta variant, many parents have been anxiously awaiting vaccinations.

Even though the dose for elementary school-aged kids is a third of the amount that’s in each shot now, children ages 5 to 11 developed antibody levels just as strong as teenagers and young adults, Dr. Bill Gruber, a Pfizer senior vice president, told The Associated Press.

Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief coronavirus medical adviser, said data concerning Moderna or Johnson & Johnson booster shots could be a few weeks away from being reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration.

An FDA advisory panel on Friday voted unanimously to approve a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech for people 65 and older, anyone at risk of severe illness and those whose jobs would put them at higher risk of exposure. The FDA is expected to release a decision about boosters this week.

