Even though the dose for elementary school-aged kids is a third of the amount that’s in each shot now, children ages 5 to 11 developed antibody levels just as strong as teenagers and young adults, Dr. Bill Gruber, a Pfizer senior vice president, told The Associated Press.
Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief coronavirus medical adviser, said data concerning Moderna or Johnson & Johnson booster shots could be a few weeks away from being reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration.
An FDA advisory panel on Friday voted unanimously to approve a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech for people 65 and older, anyone at risk of severe illness and those whose jobs would put them at higher risk of exposure. The FDA is expected to release a decision about boosters this week.
Charlie Callagan was on the road to Portland for a bone-marrow transplant when he got word that the hospital had canceled it, swamped by COVID-19 patients. Patients scheduled for open-heart surgeries and brain-tumor procedures are getting turned away, too. "You always hope they come back," one doctor says.
An Oregon elementary-school worker showed up in blackface, apparently to protest the school district's vaccine mandate. It's the latest in a string of "deeply disturbing expressions of racism" in the district, the superintendent there says.
Samantha Wendell was supposed to marry her college sweetheart last month. Instead, in the same church where she planned to walk down the aisle, her funeral was held on Saturday. Her cause of death was misinformation, Wendell's family says, urging others to get vaccinated against COVID-19.