Pfizer announced on Monday that it will seek U.S. authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. With children in school and the contagious delta variant, many parents have been anxiously awaiting vaccinations.

Even though the dose for elementary school-aged kids is a third of the amount that’s in each shot now, children ages 5 to 11 developed antibody levels just as strong as teenagers and young adults, Dr. Bill Gruber, a Pfizer senior vice president, told The Associated Press.

Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief coronavirus medical adviser, said data concerning Moderna or Johnson & Johnson booster shots could be a few weeks away from being reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration.

An FDA advisory panel on Friday voted unanimously to approve a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech for people 65 and older, anyone at risk of severe illness and those whose jobs would put them at higher risk of exposure. The FDA is expected to release a decision about boosters this week.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.


(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

A booster dose after the one-shot J&J vaccine provides a strong immune response, the company said today as the FDA prepares to act on boosters for many Americans.

COVID-19 has now killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu, which was universally considered the worst pandemic in human history — perhaps until now. History offers context as we face a predicted winter surge.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are down in Washington, but one reason is that death rates are rising. “That is a way we do not want to be creating hospital capacity,” the head of the state hospital association says as worried doctors look ahead to flu season (here are eight things to know about getting your flu shot this year). Gov. Jay Inslee has asked the federal government to send medical workers.

Charlie Callagan was on the road to Portland for a bone-marrow transplant when he got word that the hospital had canceled it, swamped by COVID-19 patients. Patients scheduled for open-heart surgeries and brain-tumor procedures are getting turned away, too. "You always hope they come back," one doctor says.

Unvaccinated American travelers will need COVID-19 tests before and after returning to U.S. soil under a new Biden administration rule that also reopens air travel for people from 33 countries. A Q&A tackles how this will work.

An Oregon elementary-school worker showed up in blackface, apparently to protest the school district's vaccine mandate. It's the latest in a string of "deeply disturbing expressions of racism" in the district, the superintendent there says.

Samantha Wendell was supposed to marry her college sweetheart last month. Instead, in the same church where she planned to walk down the aisle, her funeral was held on Saturday. Her cause of death was misinformation, Wendell's family says, urging others to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

