As coronavirus continues to spread and the potential for a winter spike in cases looms, the United States is set to hit 200,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The death toll represents the outer limit of what President Donald Trump projected in March, when he said that if the death tally remained between 100,000 and 200,000, his administration had “done a very good job.”

In Washington, 2,037 people have died from the virus as of Friday. Coronavirus cases are continuing to surge in India, which has reported the highest single-day rise in the world every day for more than five weeks.

Throughout Sunday on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Saturday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.