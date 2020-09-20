Throughout Sunday on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Saturday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Pandemic scrambles the local job market: Despite deep unemployment, some employers still can’t hire fast enough
If you want a sense of what six months of COVID-19 have done to the Seattle-area job market, ask Amy Fenning.
Last year, the former college administrator decided she wanted to be an elementary school teacher and is currently finishing her training in the Renton School District.
But thanks to the pandemic, Fenning has no idea when or where any teaching jobs will be available. So she’s hedging her bets and keeping the cashier job she took this summer at Target, where work is so plentiful she often has to turn down shifts. “They are always busy and always hiring,” says Fenning. “These are just strange times to be looking for work.”
Fenning’s two-track job search is emblematic of a local labor market unlike anything in recent memory.
Overall, unemployment in Washington state remains painfully high: 8.5% as of August, with nearly 340,000 people still out of work. New jobless claims are continuing at triple their pre-pandemic levels, and in some sectors, including hotels, restaurants, travel, and arts and entertainment, layoffs and closures have been so severe it may take years for employment to fully recover.
