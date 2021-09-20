Around the world, surging consumption of plastics and packaging during the pandemic has produced mountains of waste. But because fears of COVID-19 have led to work stoppages at recycling facilities, some reusable material has been junked or burned instead.
Meanwhile, the financial burden of COVID is falling unevenly on patients across the country, varying widely by health-care plan and geography, according to a survey of the two largest health plans in every state by the nonprofit and nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation.
Average daily COVID deaths in U.S. hit a mark not seen since March 1
The average U.S. daily death toll from COVID-19 over the past seven days surpassed 2,000 this weekend, the first time since March 1 that deaths have been so high, according to a New York Times database.
Texas and Florida, two of the hardest-hit states in the country, account for more than 30% of those deaths: Florida, where 56% of the population is vaccinated, averages about 353 deaths a day, and Texas, where 50% of the population is vaccinated, averages about 286 deaths a day. In the United States as a whole, 54% of all people are vaccinated.
Hot spots continue to speckle the map of the country, many of them in line with low vaccination rates but others in areas where vaccinations are among the highest. Vermont, for example, has a vaccination rate of 69% and reported more coronavirus cases in the past week than in any other seven-day period, thought it still has the fewest cases in the country.
As of Saturday, Guam, where 64% are vaccinated, and Idaho, where 41% are vaccinated, reported more deaths in the previous week than in any other seven-day period.
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon. This is a key step toward starting long-awaited vaccinations for youngsters. Here's what to expect next. Urgency for the shot is growing as nearly a third of our nation's new COVID-19 infections hit children, and scientists dig into why some are falling critically ill.
Researchers are finding a big gap between the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines when it comes to preventing hospitalizations. It's playing into the continuing debate over booster shots.
If you want to keep going to restaurants, bars, gyms or entertainment venues in King County, today is the last day you can get the Pfizer vaccine to be ready in time for the rule change. If you're getting the J&J shot, you have a bit more time.
For older adults in the Seattle area, isolation has led to overwhelming loneliness. The effects of more than a year of this, experts say, could be long-term for physical and mental health. We've compiled these resources in case you or your loved ones need help.