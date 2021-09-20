Demand for COVID testing has increased in the Yakima Valley and statewide as infection rates have increased. The community testing site at Yakima Valley College tested an average of 612 people each day from Monday through Friday last week, with the Sunnyside site picking up another 250 people each day. That’s higher than daily testing numbers this summer.

Around the world, surging consumption of plastics and packaging during the pandemic has produced mountains of waste. But because fears of COVID-19 have led to work stoppages at recycling facilities, some reusable material has been junked or burned instead.

Meanwhile, the financial burden of COVID is falling unevenly on patients across the country, varying widely by health-care plan and geography, according to a survey of the two largest health plans in every state by the nonprofit and nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation.

