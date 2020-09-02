Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Six months after tragedy struck a nursing home in Kirkland, everything is different
Last spring, Life Care Center of Kirkland became the site of the first known COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. More than one-fourth of its 120 residents died, revealing how lethal the illness would be for a vulnerable population.
Now, the virus' grip has eased, with residents finally able to take part in short outdoor visits with families.
But views remain deeply polarized on how Life Care handled the outbreak: Did the virus ravage a loving place, or a death trap with top-to-bottom failures?
Help for families: Seattle is offering child care at 19 sites, with scholarships available. King County's School-Based Health Centers will provide primary health care at 34 schools, even though students will be learning remotely. And a new food benefit will help families buy groceries.
