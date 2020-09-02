The Trump administration said Tuesday it won’t work with an international cooperative effort to develop and distribute a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.
Wednesday is the first day of school in 59 Washington districts, and you can watch how this weird year starts to unfold by following our live dispatches here. In Seattle, some new help for families is available in the form of child care, food benefits and school health centers.
Parents are again stepping into critical roles as schools and researchers race to understand how serious children’s mental health troubles might become when they return to online classes. Here’s crisis help for young people, and a Q&A on schools and mental health services.
Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Pullman police clamp down on gatherings to slow rise in COVID-19 at WSU
The Pullman Police Department said it has issued 10 nuisance party infractions to hosts over the last six days in an effort to address the dramatic increase of COVID-19 cases that the community has experienced over the past few weeks.
"Pullman PD first started with an education campaign and then found the need to begin an assertive enforcement stance on Nuisance Party violations, after the education portion was largely ignored," police said in a statement released on Wednesday.
Among other things, the local Nuisance Party ordinance prohibits anyone from hosting or allowing a gathering or party that endangers the health of others.
"Violating Governor Inslee’s proclamation requirements or ignoring health department orders to wear a face mask, social distance, and not gather in groups of more than 10 constitute a violation of the Nuisance Party ordinance," police said.
Nine of the violations occurred on College Hill and one on Sunnyside Hill, police said.
Violation of the Nuisance Party ordinance is a civil infraction, and violators are subject to a minimum $250 fine for a first offense, and minimum $350 fine for second and subsequent offenses.
Health officials worry nation not ready for COVID-19 vaccine
Millions of Americans are counting on a COVID-19 vaccine to curb the global pandemic and return life to normal.
While one or more options could be available toward the end of this year or early next, the path to delivering vaccines to 330 million people remains unclear for the local health officials expected to carry out the work.
“We haven’t gotten a lot of information about how this is going to roll out,” said Dr. Umair Shah, executive director of Texas’ Harris County Public Health department, which includes Houston.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told health departments across the country to draft vaccination plans by Oct. 1 “to coincide with the earliest possible release of COVID-19 vaccine.” But health departments that have been underfunded for decades say they lack the staff, money and tools to educate people about vaccines and then to distribute, administer and track hundreds of millions of doses.
In addition only about half of Americans saying they would get vaccinated, according to a poll from AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, it also will be crucial to educate people about the benefits of vaccination, said Molly Howell, who manages the North Dakota Department of Health’s immunization program.
Six months after tragedy struck a nursing home in Kirkland, everything is different
Last spring, Life Care Center of Kirkland became the site of the first known COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. More than one-fourth of its 120 residents died, revealing how lethal the illness would be for a vulnerable population.
Now, the virus' grip has eased, with residents finally able to take part in short outdoor visits with families.
But views remain deeply polarized on how Life Care handled the outbreak: Did the virus ravage a loving place, or a death trap with top-to-bottom failures?
Catch up on the past 24 hours
The U.S. won’t join a global effort to develop and distribute a vaccine, a decision that could shape the course of the pandemic. That's in part because in part because the White House doesn't want to work with the World Health Organization.
A large study is offering hope for vaccine efforts as it provides clues to one of the pandemic's biggest mysteries: whether having had the coronavirus helps protect against future infection, and for how long.
Help for families: Seattle is offering child care at 19 sites, with scholarships available. King County's School-Based Health Centers will provide primary health care at 34 schools, even though students will be learning remotely. And a new food benefit will help families buy groceries.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced this week that Washington state will award nearly $190 million of its federal stimulus funding to local governments that didn't receive CARES Act money directly.
A superspreader tale of two buses: On a sunny January day in China, a group of Buddhists boarded two buses, bound for an outdoor service. The difference between what happened next to those buses' passengers provides more evidence that the virus can be transmitted by tiny particles that linger in the air.
Meals on Heels: San Francisco's drag queens have taken on a new pandemic role as they deliver food, cocktails and socially distant entertainment.
