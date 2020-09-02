By
 

The Trump administration said Tuesday it won’t work with an international cooperative effort to develop and distribute a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

Wednesday is the first day of school in 59 Washington districts, and you can watch how this weird year starts to unfold by following our live dispatches here. In Seattle, some new help for families is available in the form of child care, food benefits and school health centers.

Parents are again stepping into critical roles as schools and researchers race to understand how serious children’s mental health troubles might become when they return to online classes. Here’s crisis help for young people, and a Q&A on schools and mental health services.

Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The state Department of Health has changed how it reports testing totals, and testing data for the past few weeks is incomplete. Also: As of Aug. 28, the DOH is no longer publishing COVID-19 death counts on weekends. Instead, the number of weekend deaths will be added to death tallies reported on Mondays and Tuesdays.
(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Catch up on the past 24 hours

The U.S. won’t join a global effort to develop and distribute a vaccine, a decision that could shape the course of the pandemic. That's in part because in part because the White House doesn't want to work with the World Health Organization.

A large study is offering hope for vaccine efforts as it provides clues to one of the pandemic's biggest mysteries: whether having had the coronavirus helps protect against future infection, and for how long.

Help for families: Seattle is offering child care at 19 sites, with scholarships available. King County's School-Based Health Centers will provide primary health care at 34 schools, even though students will be learning remotely. And a new food benefit will help families buy groceries.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced this week that Washington state will award nearly $190 million of its federal stimulus funding to local governments that didn't receive CARES Act money directly.

A superspreader tale of two buses: On a sunny January day in China, a group of Buddhists boarded two buses, bound for an outdoor service. The difference between what happened next to those buses' passengers provides more evidence that the virus can be transmitted by tiny particles that linger in the air.

Meals on Heels: San Francisco's drag queens have taken on a new pandemic role as they deliver food, cocktails and socially distant entertainment.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

