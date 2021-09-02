Most U.S. employers are planning or considering requirements for a COVID-19 shot by the end of the year, according to a new survey released Wednesday.

The survey, conducted by consultant Willis Towers Watson, found that a majority of 961 employers polled nationally — 52 percent — are now planning or weighing options ranging from a strict vaccination order for all employees to limiting access to work spaces to inoculated workers.

Meanwhile, Wednesday kicked off Seattle Public Schools and surrounding districts’ return to full-time, in-person learning since the pandemic started. For some children, this week marks the first time in 17 months they’ve stepped foot on school grounds. Among all schools nationwide, Seattle-area classrooms were some of the first to close, and the last to reopen during the pandemic.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.

Show caption