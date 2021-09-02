By
 

Most U.S. employers are planning or considering requirements for a COVID-19 shot by the end of the year, according to a new survey released Wednesday.

The survey, conducted by consultant Willis Towers Watson, found that a majority of 961 employers polled nationally — 52 percent — are now planning or weighing options ranging from a strict vaccination order for all employees to limiting access to work spaces to inoculated workers.

Meanwhile, Wednesday kicked off Seattle Public Schools and surrounding districts’ return to full-time, in-person learning since the pandemic started. For some children, this week marks the first time in 17 months they’ve stepped foot on school grounds. Among all schools nationwide, Seattle-area classrooms were some of the first to close, and the last to reopen during the pandemic.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.


Navigating the pandemic
(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Workers sanitize a COVID-19 field clinic in the parking garage of the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., Aug. 13. As the vaccination campaign lags and the contagious Delta variant spreads, cases and hospitalizations are at their highest since last winter. (Rory Doyle/The New York Times)

When will the delta surge end? Nationwide, coronavirus cases are at their highest level since last winter, and overflowing hospitals are cramming patients into every available space (like the parking garage above). Scientists are looking at the places where delta outbreaks have dissipated and what their data means for surges like the one we're seeing now.

Businesses and schools that ask for COVID-19 vaccine proof will face a steep fine under a new Florida law.

Religious exemptions are becoming the next battleground as people aim to avoid vaccination. How can you tell if someone is sincere? As states decide in different ways, "people are being taught how to game the system."

Washington state government workers, we'd like to hear from you about the COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories