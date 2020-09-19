While the White House has pushed for a quick approval of a nationwide coronavirus vaccine, China and Russia have already begun a mass rollout of theirs — before clinical tests are complete. In the U.S., two companies have revealed their secret blueprints for vaccine trials, a move meant to ease suspicions that President Donald Trump’s rush to produce a vaccine could result in an unsafe product.

Meanwhile, as we near six months since Washington’s stay-home order, mental health experts warn that things may get worse. Here’s some resources for those struggling with life mid-pandemic.

Throughout Saturday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Friday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.