Efforts to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continue. Washington state health officials received a vaccine “playbook” from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this week. And on Thursday, two drug companies working on a vaccine revealed details on how they’re monitoring the process.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

The outdoors, a lifeline during the pandemic, has been choked off by smoke. With more people staying inside, will the virus spread faster? Our Friday FAQ tackles that and how COVID-19 compares to the flu.

Who should be tested for the coronavirus: A heavily criticized recommendation on the CDC's website said it's not necessary to test people without symptoms, even if they've been exposed. But it was published against CDC scientists' strong objections, and new guidance expected today also is raising concerns. (Here's where to get a test in the Seattle area.)

Two EvergreenHealth patients likely got infected with the coronavirus at the Kirkland hospital, officials say. Another two people tested positive after staying at a King County clean-air shelter to escape the wildfire smoke.

Two patients at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland have tested positive this month for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and probably contracted the virus at the hospital, according to EvergreenHealth. (Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times)
Moderna and Pfizer have revealed their secret blueprints for coronavirus vaccine trials. The drug companies' rare move is meant to ease suspicions that President Donald Trump's push to produce a vaccine before the election could result in an unsafe product.

"Parents are really angry." Dozens of kids must quarantine after a Massachusetts boy tested positive for COVID-19 and his parents sent him to school anyway. It's not the only case.

He's not gonna take it: After anti-maskers blared a Twister Sisters hit song while ripping off their masks in a Target store, the singer had a message — and so did law enforcement officers.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

