Efforts to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continue. Washington state health officials received a vaccine “playbook” from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this week. And on Thursday, two drug companies working on a vaccine revealed details on how they’re monitoring the process.
Mental health experts warn of hitting rock bottom in COVID-induced disillusionment
It's been nearly six months since Gov. Jay Inslee issued his first stay-home order. We've lived through the stress of the pandemic, economic woes, police brutality, and devastating wildfires that have fouled our air.
The perfect storm will soon worsen as "COVID brain" sets in, mental health experts warn.
Know how to recognize who needs help, and bookmark this extensive list of places to find it.
Warning signs of suicideIf you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or have concerns about someone else who may be, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). You will be routed to a local crisis center where professionals can talk you through a risk assessment and provide resources in your community. The more of the signs below that a person shows, the greater the risk of suicide.
- Talking about wanting to die
- Looking for a way to kill oneself
- Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose
- Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain
- Talking about being a burden to others
- Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs
- Acting anxious, agitated or recklessly
- Sleeping too little or too much
- Withdrawing or feeling isolated
- Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge
- Displaying extreme mood swings
Catch up on the past 24 hours
The outdoors, a lifeline during the pandemic, has been choked off by smoke. With more people staying inside, will the virus spread faster? Our Friday FAQ tackles that and how COVID-19 compares to the flu.
Who should be tested for the coronavirus: A heavily criticized recommendation on the CDC's website said it's not necessary to test people without symptoms, even if they've been exposed. But it was published against CDC scientists' strong objections, and new guidance expected today also is raising concerns. (Here's where to get a test in the Seattle area.)
Two EvergreenHealth patients likely got infected with the coronavirus at the Kirkland hospital, officials say. Another two people tested positive after staying at a King County clean-air shelter to escape the wildfire smoke.
Moderna and Pfizer have revealed their secret blueprints for coronavirus vaccine trials. The drug companies' rare move is meant to ease suspicions that President Donald Trump's push to produce a vaccine before the election could result in an unsafe product.
"Parents are really angry." Dozens of kids must quarantine after a Massachusetts boy tested positive for COVID-19 and his parents sent him to school anyway. It's not the only case.
He's not gonna take it: After anti-maskers blared a Twister Sisters hit song while ripping off their masks in a Target store, the singer had a message — and so did law enforcement officers.
