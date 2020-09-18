Efforts to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continue. Washington state health officials received a vaccine “playbook” from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this week. And on Thursday, two drug companies working on a vaccine revealed details on how they’re monitoring the process.

Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.