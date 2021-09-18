The state of the pandemic remains dire in hospitals as rationing medical care has become a reality in a few parts of the U.S. On Thursday, Idaho officials announced the state would activate crisis standards of care statewide.

The impacts are being felt by both COVID and non-COVID patients alike. Two hospitals in Spokane County have been postponing elective and nonurgent procedures since August, often citing a shortage in hospital beds.

A government advisory panel consisting of experts outside the Food and Drug Administration rejected a plan on Friday to give Pfizer COVID-19 boosters to the general population. The panel, which provided a nonbinding recommendation, endorsed the extra vaccine does only for those who are 65 or older or run a high risk of severe disease.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.

Show caption

Advertising

Advertising