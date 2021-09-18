The state of the pandemic remains dire in hospitals as rationing medical care has become a reality in a few parts of the U.S. On Thursday, Idaho officials announced the state would activate crisis standards of care statewide.
The impacts are being felt by both COVID and non-COVID patients alike. Two hospitals in Spokane County have been postponing elective and nonurgent procedures since August, often citing a shortage in hospital beds.
A government advisory panel consisting of experts outside the Food and Drug Administration rejected a plan on Friday to give Pfizer COVID-19 boosters to the general population. The panel, which provided a nonbinding recommendation, endorsed the extra vaccine does only for those who are 65 or older or run a high risk of severe disease.
Big gap between Pfizer, Moderna vaccines seen for preventing COVID hospitalizations
Amid persistent concerns that the protection offered by COVID-19 vaccines may be waning, a report released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that America’s workhorse shot is significantly less effective at preventing severe cases of disease over the long term than many experts had realized.
Data collected from 18 states between March and August suggest the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine reduces the risk of being hospitalized with COVID-19 by 91% in the first four months after receiving the second dose. Beyond 120 days, however, that vaccine efficacy drops to 77%.
Meanwhile, Moderna’s vaccine was 93% effective at reducing the short-term risk of COVID-19 hospitalization and remained 92% effective after 120 days.
Overall, 54% of fully vaccinated Americans have been immunized with the Pfizer shot.
The surprising findings came as a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel recommended against offering booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine to all Americans ages 16 and older. In a striking rebuke, 16 of 18 experts told the agency it had not mustered enough data to make a third shot the norm.
In lengthy briefings to the panel, representatives from Pfizer pointed to clinical trial results involving 306 mostly healthy participants to argue that a booster “restores” the 95% vaccine effectiveness rate seen earlier in the pandemic.
Company officials also touted evidence from Israel, which rolled out boosters after seeing a rise in hospitalizations among people who were fully vaccinated. Those hospitalizations dropped dramatically after third doses were given, Israeli scientists have said.
But panel members made clear that the despite Pfizer’s aggressive stance, it had not gathered enough evidence that a third shot was safe for young people and for those at lesser risk of becoming severely ill with COVID-19.
Read the full story.
Portland Public Schools gives employees extra time to report whether they’re vaccinated
Portland Public Schools has granted employees an extension of more than six weeks to report their vaccination status, officials said this week.
The district reported in mid-August that it had reached a deal with employee unions to require all employees to submit evidence of their vaccination status by Aug. 31, the day before students would report to campus.
But district spokeswoman Karen Werstein said by email Thursday that district officials still do not know the vaccine status of 12% of their workers, some 900 plus people. And she said the deadline for all workers to inform human resources of their status has been moved to Oct. 18, the same deadline set by the state for employees of all Oregon school districts.
Employees who are not fully vaccinated are supposed to submit to weekly testing in the meantime, Werstein noted. But she did not respond to questions about how many employees have undergone testing nor explain how district officials are enforcing that requirement among employees whose status they don’t know.
The district also did not respond to requests for information concerning the frequency of testing for staff who currently remain unvaccinated.
The district’s mid-August announcement gave parents and the public reassurance that no unvaccinated employees or contractors would be allowed on school campuses or to interact with children unless they submitted to weekly COVID-19 testing.
Read the full story.
Tourists Attack NYC Restaurant Host Over Vaccine Proof, Police Say
It began as a simple request that is becoming part of New York’s pandemic routine: A host at a popular Italian restaurant on Manhattan’s Upper West Side asked three would-be customers for proof that they had been vaccinated as required for those seeking to dine indoors.
But the encounter quickly escalated, as the customers, women from Texas, became irate and refused to provide the proof needed to enter the restaurant, Carmine’s, police and a restaurant spokesperson said. The host offered to seat them outdoors, where such proof is not required.
“It just erupted from there,” said Jeffrey Bank, CEO of Alicart Restaurant Group, which owns Carmine’s.
The tourists began to punch the host, who is 24, leaving her bruised and scratched and breaking her necklace. She was evaluated at a hospital and is now resting at home, Bank said.
“It’s obviously upsetting,” he said. “She knows that she didn’t do anything wrong.”
Restaurants across New York City have been grappling with how best to adhere to the new mandate, which requires people to prove they have received at least one dose of a virus vaccine before dining indoors and which began being enforced Monday.
Most of the burden of enforcement has fallen on restaurant employees, particularly front-of-house staff members who are typically the first to engage with customers.
“We’re forced to play these cops,” said Adam Keita, an owner of Daughter, a coffee shop in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn. “Our goal is to serve people coffee. Our goal isn’t telling people how to live their lives.”
Read the full story.
Access, travel rules influence missionary vaccine policies
COVID-19 vaccine refusal rates may be high among white evangelical Christians, but the International Mission Board — which deploys thousands of missionaries — is not hesitant about the shot.
The global agency of the Southern Baptist Convention, the largest evangelical Protestant denomination in the U.S., announced this month it is requiring vaccinations for missionaries they’re sending into the field amid the pandemic.
The IMB may be the first U.S. missionary agency known to have such a mandate, according to leaders in the field, as other faith groups approach the issue in a variety of ways including limiting where people can serve and making considerations for uneven global access to the vaccines.
“This is a very common-sense decision,” said Ed Stetzer, a Southern Baptist who is dean of Mission, Ministry and Leadership at Wheaton College. “Mission-sending agencies from the United States have the real opportunity to be vaccinated, and they’re going to places around the world that don’t.”
The IMB policy applies to both current and future missionaries as well as some staff members. Among the reasons it cited for the measure are health concerns and the fact that increasing numbers of countries are implementing their own vaccine requirements — some field personnel have reported needing to show proof to board airplanes and subways or enter restaurants and malls.
In a statement announcing the policy, IMB leaders acknowledged that it could be a deal-breaker for some people considering missionary work or currently serving with the organization.
Read the full story.
Nonprofit started by actor Sean Penn aids Georgia vaccine drive
A disaster relief organization founded by actor Sean Penn is boosting Georgia’s drive to inoculate people against the coronavirus, though some of its pop-up vaccine clinics have struggled to attract people.
CORE has offered COVID shots at hundreds of sites in big and small communities around the state, including schools, farmers’ markets and meat plants. But it has had few takers at some locations — a likely reflection, at least in part, of skepticism about vaccines in Georgia. The percentage of people who are fully vaccinated in the state is well below the national average, and that’s a big factor in Georgia’s nearly three-month surge in COVID infections and hospitalizations.
On a recent weekday, one person came in to get inoculated over six hours at an Atlanta church where CORE was offering the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. State health officials say regardless of how many people show up at each site, the group has been a key partner in their mobile vaccination efforts.
“We feel like every opportunity is not wasted if we can get a shot in an arm,” said Chris Rustin, a senior advisor to the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health.
CORE, which stands for Community Organized Relief Effort, is also offering vaccines in Washington, D.C., Oakland, California, New Orleans, Chicago, Los Angeles and a county in North Carolina. Penn started the organization in 2010 after a catastrophic earthquake claimed tens of thousands of lives in Haiti, and it still works in the country.
Read the full story.
Alaska air base declares public health emergency amid COVID
Military leaders on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson have declared a public health emergency and encouraged all personnel to avoid places that do not require masks or social distancing in response to increasing COVID-19 cases in Alaska, officials said.
“We’ve all seen COVID-19 cases continue to spread rapidly across our nation, the state of Alaska and in our local community,” U.S. Air Force Col. Kirsten Aguilar, 673d Air Base Wing and JBER commander, said in a statement Friday. “After close consultation with JBER mission commanders, I have decided to declare a Public Health Emergency.”
Aguilar said the declaration will remain in effect for 30 days, but could be shortened or extended based on cases and community transmission of COVID-19.
The base has also transitioned to Health Protection Condition Bravo, which means Aguilar will be able to implement additional measures to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.
“If the situation continues to worsen, additional measures to protect the force will be implemented, including restricting access to off-base establishments,” the statement said.
Hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases across the state have increased as a result of the highly contagious delta variant. Alaska on Friday reported more than 1,200 newly confirmed cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins.
Read the full story.
Top doctors say not so fast to Biden’s boosters-for-all plan
Just one month ago, President Joe Biden and his health advisers announced big plans to soon deliver a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine to all Americans. But after campaigning for the White House on a pledge to “follow the science,” Biden found himself uncharacteristically ahead of it with that lofty pronouncement.
Some of nation’s top medical advisers on Friday delivered a stinging rebuke of the idea, in essence telling the White House: not so fast.
Biden’s Aug. 18 announcement that the federal government was preparing to shore up nearly all Americans’ protection had been made with great fanfare. It was meant to calm the nerves of millions of Americans fearful of a new, more transmissible strain of the coronavirus.
“The plan is for every adult to get a booster shot eight months after you got your second shot,” Biden said, noting that his administration would be ready to begin the program on Sept. 20.
Biden added the qualification that third doses would require the signoff of health officials at the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but his public message glossed over the nuance.
“Just remember,” he said, “as a simple rule: Eight months after your second shot, get a booster shot.”
Biden’s plan drew immediate outrage from global health groups that encouraged the United States and other well-off nations to refrain from administering boosters until poorer countries could provide first doses to their most vulnerable citizens.
“Viewed from a global perspective, this is a squandering of a scarce global resource, as a consequence of which people will die,” said Dr. Peter Lurie, president of the Center for Science in the Public Interest. “I feel completely comfortable saying this,” he added, acknowledging that domestic political considerations weigh differently on presidents.
The Biden plan was criticized, too, by medical professionals, who cited a lack of safety data on extra doses and raised doubts about the value of mass boosters, rather than ones targeted to specific groups.
Read the full story.
Washington state workers are getting exemptions to avoid the COVID-19 vaccine — but will they keep their jobs?
Washington government agencies are granting hundreds of religious and medical exemptions for state workers who don’t want to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
But so far, agencies like the Washington State Patrol have granted just a handful of accommodations that would allow workers exempted from getting the vaccine to keep their jobs by working in a position or schedule that protects others from potential infection.
Those clashing data points highlight the tensions over Gov. Jay Inslee’s order that state and school employees as well as thousands of health care workers get vaccinated by Oct. 18, or lose their jobs.
At least 8% of state workers subject to the mandate are seeking to avoid vaccination. If those employees left their jobs over the mandate, it could hobble government services, from the ferry systems to the foster-care program.
Read the full story.
