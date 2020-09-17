By
 

Nearly seven months into the COVID-19 pandemic, confusion is swirling around when a vaccine might be approved in the United States.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In Washington, a Department of Health report released Wednesday showed the agency isn’t meeting its COVID-19 contact tracing goals.

Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

COVID-19 contact tracing, hailed as a key part of slowing the virus, is falling short in Washington state. This has health officials pleading with the public to cooperate. A lack of clear data on antigen test results is also leaving the state "blind to the pandemic," a public health leader says.

Funerals, weddings and receptions may resume under the state's second and third reopening phases as long as they meet certain requirements, Gov. Jay Inslee announced yesterday.

Vaccines won’t be widely available until the middle of next year, the CDC's director testified yesterday. Then Trump publicly slapped him down, saying a vaccine could arrive in weeks for the general public. They also clashed over masks.

If your university campus closes, should you get your money back? A student has filed a class-action lawsuit against UW, demanding tuition reimbursement.

Should you still wipe everything down to protect yourself from the virus? The answer is probably no, but that doesn't mean surfaces present no risk. Infectious-disease specialists are sharing guidelines on the most important things to wash, and how.

Hawaii will let travelers skip its two-week quarantine if they test negative under its new program.

In this file photo from June 5, 2020, a surfer walks on a sparsely populated Waikiki Beach in Honolulu. Hawaii’s governor says that, starting Oct. 15, travelers arriving from out of state may bypass a 14-day quarantine requirement if they test negative for COVID-19. (Audrey McAvoy / The Associated Press)
