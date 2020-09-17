Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
COVID-19 contact tracing, hailed as a key part of slowing the virus, is falling short in Washington state. This has health officials pleading with the public to cooperate. A lack of clear data on antigen test results is also leaving the state "blind to the pandemic," a public health leader says.
Funerals, weddings and receptionsmay resume under the state's second and third reopening phases as long as they meet certain requirements, Gov. Jay Inslee announced yesterday.
Vaccines won’t be widely available until the middle of next year, the CDC's director testified yesterday. Then Trump publicly slapped him down, saying a vaccine could arrive in weeks for the general public. They also clashed over masks.
Hawaii will let travelers skip its two-week quarantine if they test negative under its new program.
—Kris Higginson
