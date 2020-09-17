Nearly seven months into the COVID-19 pandemic, confusion is swirling around when a vaccine might be approved in the United States.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In Washington, a Department of Health report released Wednesday showed the agency isn’t meeting its COVID-19 contact tracing goals.

Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.