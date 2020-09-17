Nearly seven months into the COVID-19 pandemic, confusion is swirling around when a vaccine might be approved in the United States.
Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In Washington, a Department of Health report released Wednesday showed the agency isn’t meeting its COVID-19 contact tracing goals.
Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
As India’s virus cases rise, so do questions over death toll
When Narayan Mitra died July 16, a day after being admitted to a hospital for fever and breathing difficulties, his name never appeared on any of the official lists put out daily of those killed by the coronavirus.
Test results later revealed that Mitra had indeed been infected with COVID-19, as had his son, Abhijit, and four other family members in Silchar, in northeastern Assam state, on India’s border with Bangladesh.
But Narayan Mitra still isn’t counted as a coronavirus victim. The virus was deemed an “incidental” factor, and a panel of doctors decided his death was due to a previously diagnosed neurological disorder that causes muscle weakness.
Such exclusions could explain why India, which has recorded more than 5.1 million infections — second only to the United States — has a death toll of about 83,000 in a country of 1.3 billion people.
“We are undercounting deaths by an unknown factor,” said Dr. T. Jacob John, a retired virologist.
Infection rates soar in college towns as students return
Just two weeks after students started returning to Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, last month, the surrounding county had become that state’s coronavirus epicenter.
Out of nearly 600 students tested for the virus, more than half have been positive. Dozens of infections have been blamed on off-campus parties, prompting university officials to admonish students.
University President Geoffrey Mearns wrote that the cases apparently were tied not to classrooms or dormitories but to “poor personal choices some students are making, primarily off campus.”
“The actions of these students are putting our planned on-campus instruction and activities at risk,” he said.
Similar examples abound in other college towns across the nation. Among the 50 large U.S. counties with the highest percentages of student residents, 20 have consistently reported higher rates of new virus cases than their states have since Sept. 1, according to an Associated Press analysis.
On average, infection rates in those 20 counties have been more than three times higher than their states’ overall rates.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
COVID-19 contact tracing, hailed as a key part of slowing the virus, is falling short in Washington state. This has health officials pleading with the public to cooperate. A lack of clear data on antigen test results is also leaving the state "blind to the pandemic," a public health leader says.
Funerals, weddings and receptions may resume under the state's second and third reopening phases as long as they meet certain requirements, Gov. Jay Inslee announced yesterday.
Vaccines won’t be widely available until the middle of next year, the CDC's director testified yesterday. Then Trump publicly slapped him down, saying a vaccine could arrive in weeks for the general public. They also clashed over masks.
If your university campus closes, should you get your money back? A student has filed a class-action lawsuit against UW, demanding tuition reimbursement.
Should you still wipe everything down to protect yourself from the virus? The answer is probably no, but that doesn't mean surfaces present no risk. Infectious-disease specialists are sharing guidelines on the most important things to wash, and how.
Hawaii will let travelers skip its two-week quarantine if they test negative under its new program.
