While some officials around the U.S. begin to loosen virus-related restrictions, public health experts are warning that the U.S. could see more new coronavirus outbreaks as a result.

In addition, researchers are finding that effects of the deadly virus on younger patients are mirroring patterns they see in adults — particularly that COVID-19 is killing Hispanic, Black and American Indian children in much higher numbers than their white peers.

Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

How risky is going to the gym?

It's better than going to a bar, say Seattle gym owners who are pushing back on restrictions.

Here's how doctors say you can reduce risks at the gym, along with a county-by-county look at what you can and can't do these days.

—Kris Higginson
U.S. outlines sweeping plan to provide free COVID-19 vaccines

Research associate Kai Hu transfers medium to cells in the laboratory at Imperial College in London. Imperial College is working on the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth file)

Vaccines would be free for all Americans under a sweeping plan outlined by the federal government today. Here's how the feds say it will work.

—Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar / The Associated Press

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Matt Helms, far left, chats with Zach Preston and his wife Allie Preston at The Leon Pub in Tallahassee, Fla., on Monday night, Sept. 14, 2020. They have been regulars at the once-popular watering hole, which is trying to revive its business in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. (Bobby Caina Calvan / The Associated Press)

The U.S. is setting itself up for failure again as officials roll back social-distancing rules while case numbers are still high, public health experts warn. Track the pandemic in Washington.

COVID-19 is killing far more Hispanic and Black children than white youths, according to a new federal accounting of deaths in children. "What that should mean for people is steps like wearing a mask are not just about protecting your family and yourself," one infectious-diseases specialist says. "It is about racial equity."​​​

Wedding guests are paying a steep price after a reception broke Maine's virus guidelines. At least seven people have died and more than 175 coronavirus cases, spanning hundreds of miles, have been linked to the August event.

—Kris Higginson

