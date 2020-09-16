Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
COVID-19 is killing far more Hispanic and Black children than white youths, according to a new federal accounting of deaths in children. "What that should mean for people is steps like wearing a mask are not just about protecting your family and yourself," one infectious-diseases specialist says. "It is about racial equity."
Wedding guests are paying a steep price after a reception broke Maine's virus guidelines. At least seven people have died and more than 175 coronavirus cases, spanning hundreds of miles, have been linked to the August event.
—Kris Higginson
