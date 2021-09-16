Debates over whether booster shots will be necessary for the general U.S. public continue, and on Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration posted much of the evidence its advisory panel will consider ahead of its Friday meeting. The agency struck a neutral tone on the rationale for boosters.

One study from researchers in Israel reported some benefits of a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine in preventing infection and severe illness for adults older than 60 for at least 12 days.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced that they will add the COVID-19 vaccine to its slew of required vaccines for permanent resident applicants. The measure goes into effect on Oct. 1. and will be included as a part of the routine medical examination for new immigrants.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.

Show caption