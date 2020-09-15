College and university officials continue to struggle with coronavirus outbreaks as students return to campuses, a difficult problem that leaves even the most prepared of schools scrambling.

In Pullman, health officials and administrators are dealing with Washington State University’s party problem, which has led to one of the state’s most dire coronavirus hot spots. In Seattle — following an outbreak that began in fraternity houses — the University of Washington is planning widespread, voluntary COVID-19 testing for students, faculty and staff as they return to campus.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.