College and university officials continue to struggle with coronavirus outbreaks as students return to campuses, a difficult problem that leaves even the most prepared of schools scrambling.

In Pullman, health officials and administrators are dealing with Washington State University’s party problem, which has led to one of the state’s most dire coronavirus hot spots. In Seattle — following an outbreak that began in fraternity houses — the University of Washington is planning widespread, voluntary COVID-19 testing for students, faculty and staff as they return to campus.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Bobsled world championships moved to Germany over coronavirus worries

Teammates Brad Hall, Lawrence Taylor, Luke Dawes and Greg Cackett of Britain arrive the finish area during the four-man bobsled race at the Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Championships in Altenberg, eastern Germany, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

This season’s bobsled and skeleton world championships were awarded to Altenberg, Germany, and moved out of Lake Placid, New York, on Tuesday because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and potential travel complications.

The International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation said it made the move “to protect the health of athletes and spectators across the globe.” Lake Placid will be awarded the 2025 world championships instead.

Concerns with going forward with the event in Lake Placid as planned included the possibility that athletes from some nations would be unwilling or unable to come to the U.S. during the pandemic; an uncertainty about whether Mount Van Hoevenberg — the site of Lake Placid’s sliding track — would be able to have fans present; and the lack of clarity about whether a lengthy quarantine period would be required for those coming into the area for the championships.

Read the full story here.

—Tim Reynolds / The Associated Press
Pandemic forces journalists to rethink campaign coverage

The pandemic that instantly changed the 2020 presidential campaign forced news organizations to reevaluate coverage plans, too. It’s an ongoing process: several reporters who followed Trump to Nevada on Sunday stayed outside when they learned the president’s rally would be held indoors.

For months, news executives wondered if they would be covering a campaign without campaigning, although it has grown more public after Labor Day.

“In a way, it gave us an opportunity to reassess how we do things,” said Peter Wallsten, senior politics editor at The Washington Post. “It’s not clear whether how the media has been covering campaigns in the past has been the right way.”

Read the full story here.

—David Bauder / The Associated Press

Quarantine Corner: Things to do while staying home

Salt & Iron and The MAR•KET in Edmonds will be offering a weekday $5 lunch special for all school-age children. Lunches change weekly, but each will consist of a protein, starch, vegetable and fruit. (Madeline Ingham / Feed Me Hospitality)
If you're juggling work and school at home, making lunches might feel like the last straw. Here are five great options for free or low-cost lunches for kids in the Seattle area.

Celebrate the sweetness of life with teen chef Sadie Davis-Suskind's recipe for Apple and Honey Challah, just in time for Rosh Hashana.

Moira’s Book Club has chosen a New York Times bestselling novel to read next. If you're in search of something else, try "Homeland Elegies," in which Ayad Akhtar cements himself as one of America’s most vital writers.

—Kris Higginson

Catch up on the past 24 hours

UW is planning extensive COVID-19 testing this fall and expects to find hundreds of positive cases in the first round. A cautionary tale awaits at another university that had a tiptop coronavirus plan … except that its students partied on.

The virus' second wave is hitting sooner than expected in the U.K., where some people must travel hundreds of miles to find a test.

People drink and dine out in Chinatown, London, Monday Sept. 14, 2020. New rules preventing gatherings of more than six people go into effect in England, Scotland and Wales on Monday, in an effort to simplify directives meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)
What are the different types of coronavirus tests? Here's how the three main varieties work, and our updating list of where to get tested.

A top Trump aide in the fight against the virus has accused scientists of broad conspiracies and warned of an armed revolt by hit squads, without evidence. "You understand that they’re going to have to kill me,” Michael Caputo told followers in a video on his Facebook page.

—Kris Higginson
