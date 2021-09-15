COVID-19 deaths and cases in the U.S. have reached levels seen last winter. In Washington state, data from the Department of Health showed more than 7,000 people have died from COVID-19. Washington eclipsed a previous milestones of 6,000 deaths in July.
Religious and medical exemption requests are also being filed, and at least 8% of Washington state government workers have requested an exemption to Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccine mandate.
Most states have cut back public health powers amid pandemic
Republican legislators in more than half of U.S. states, spurred on by voters angry about lockdowns and mask mandates, are taking away the powers that state and local officials use to protect the public against infectious diseases.
A Kaiser Health News review of hundreds of pieces of legislation found that, in all 50 states, legislators have proposed bills to curb such public health powers since the COVID-19 pandemic began. While some governors vetoed bills that passed, at least 26 states pushed through laws that permanently weaken government authority to protect public health. In three additional states, an executive order, ballot initiative or state Supreme Court ruling limited long-held public health powers. More bills are pending in a handful of states whose legislatures are still in session.
In Arkansas, legislators banned mask mandates except in private businesses or state-run health care settings, calling them “a burden on the public peace, health, and safety of the citizens of this state.” In Idaho, county commissioners, who typically have no public health expertise, can veto countywide public health orders. In Kansas and Tennessee, school boards, rather than health officials, have the power to close schools.
Landlord says tenants must get COVID vaccine: ‘You don’t want to get vaccinated? You have to move’
Jasmine Irby was leaving her two-bedroom apartment in South Florida last month when she noticed a letter from the management company taped to her door.
It read: “As of August 15th, all new tenants must show proof of vaccination before moving in … Existing tenants must show proof of vaccination before leases are renewed.” The policy, the notice stated, also applied to building employees.
Irby, a security guard who had lived in the Lauderhill, Fla., building for the past two years, was appalled, she told The Washington Post. Irby, 28, had planned to renew her lease by the end of August, but she did not intend to get the coronavirus vaccine.
Irby filed a complaint with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services demanding that she be allowed to renew her lease “without having to disclose my personal health information.”
Although Gov. Ron DeSantis was vaccinated in April, the Republican has said that getting immunized is a personal choice that should be left to individuals. DeSantis has pushed against mask and vaccination mandates in businesses and schools. He has also issued executive orders banning businesses and government entities from requiring proof of vaccination.
At least 8% of Washington state workers have sought exemptions from Gov. Jay Inslee's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. That amounts to nearly 4,800 people, highlighting what's at stake as some worry about a worker exodus. Here's the breakdown by department, and a look at who has the final say on exemptions for public and private employees.
More than 7,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Washington state, with the pace of deaths increasing since the spring. The state yesterday reported 2,820 new cases and 56 new deaths. Nationwide, climbing infections are wiping out months of progress. Track the pandemic's spread with these maps.
No, COVID-19 vaccines do not mess with men's testicles. Dr. Anthony Fauci detailed why not on national TV after singer and rapper Nicki Minaj tweeted a conspiracy theory to her 22.6 million followers.
Alaska's ER patients are waiting for hours in their cars as medical teams ration care, with one hospital leader writing, "We are unable to provide lifesaving care to everyone who needs it." Columnist Danny Westneat wrote about pandemic death panels in Idaho, where hospitals are so flooded with COVID patients, that others may get treated based preferentially on who is most likely to live.
COVID-19 is causing a rash of cancellations for Washington's high-school football players.
