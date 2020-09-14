Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Florida man beaten after asking unmasked man to socially distance
A 70-year-old man was beaten after he asked a man who wasn’t wearing a mask to practice social distancing inside a central Florida gas station earlier this month, according to an Orange County arrest affidavit.
After the two men argued, the 70-year-old paid for his items and went outside the Citgo gas station in Winter Park, police said.
Rovester Ingram, 24, followed him outside and began kicking and punching the older man, according to the report.
Winter Park police confirmed the victim’s account through eyewitness accounts and security footage. Ingram has been charged with inflicting bodily harm as well as aggravated battery, according to court records.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
New COVID-19 cases have been falling across all age groups in Washington state since early August, according to the state. One notable exception: Pullman's party problem has sent cases skyrocketing. That illustrates why "the risk remains extremely high throughout the state," the health secretary says. Track the trends here.
Amid glimmers of good news about the virus, why does it feel like we’re stuck? It turns out going into lockdown was the easier part, columnist Danny Westneat writes.
President Donald Trump defied Nevada's rules yesterday by hosting his first indoor rally since June. Trump told a packed, nearly mask-less crowd that U.S. is “making the last turn” in defeating the virus. But Trump's optimism is at odds with what his top health advisers say, fact-checkers point out.
COVID-19 doesn't exist in Antarctica. But will it stay that way? The first U.S. flight in months arrived today amid meticulous precautions.
Married for decades, separated by COVID-19: It has been five months since Diane Lewan last saw the man she has been married to for 44 years. Theirs is among the stories of Seattle-area couples separated last spring because of lockdowns at senior facilities. Here's how they coped and what's happening to them now.
