Dozens of Washington State government employees have sued Gov. Jay Inslee arguing that his mandate oversteps his authority and violates their rights.

Washington hospital officials said they are experiencing the worst peak of coronavirus cases since the onset of the pandemic. Hospital officials counted 1,673 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the state as of Monday, compared with last week’s count of 1,674, Taya Briley, executive vice president of the Washington State Hospital Association, said at a news conference.

Meanwhile, in Idaho, where vaccination rates are some of the lowest in the nation, is sending patients across the border to Washington.

“We certainly need our friends in Idaho government to do more to preserve their citizens’ health, because we know that their crisis is becoming our problem,” Gov. Jay Inslee said last week.

UK recommends COVID-19 booster shots for over 50s

Chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) Professor Wei Shen Lim, left, Britain’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Jonathan Van-Tam and Chief Executive of the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) June Raine, right, attend a media briefing on the latest COVID-19 update at Downing Street, central London, Tuesday Sept. 14, 2021. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP)

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. said Tuesday it will offer a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to everyone over age 50 and other vulnerable people after an an expert panel said the boosters were needed to protect against waning immunity this winter.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid told lawmakers that the government had accepted the recommendation of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization and would start offering booster shots next week. The World Health Organization has asked wealthy nations to delay booster shots until every country has vaccinated at least 40% of their populations.

“The JCVI is advising that a booster dose be offered to the more vulnerable, to maximize individual protection ahead of an unpredictable winter,” Professor Wei Shen Lim, the panel’s chair, said during a media briefing. “Most of these people will also be eligible for the annual flu vaccine and we strongly advise them to take up this offer as well.”

—The Associated Press
The good news: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Washington may be plateauing. The bad news: Infections remain high and scenes inside health care facilities are "really bad," hospital leaders say. But so far we're avoiding what's happening in Idaho, where people in excruciating pain can't get the help they need.

What the next six months of the pandemic may bring: Well, not the end, scientists agree: "This is a coronavirus forest fire that will not stop until it finds all the human wood that it can burn." Past influenza pandemics offer clues about how COVID-19 might play out, but key differences mean we need to brace for big challenges ahead, scientists say.
Yes, you can get a flu shot with your COVID-19 booster or first vaccine. Here’s what you need to know about side effects, timing and more. Whether you need that booster is a point of much debate, though, with two FDA experts joining an international group of scientists who said no yesterday.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

