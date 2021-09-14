“We certainly need our friends in Idaho government to do more to preserve their citizens’ health, because we know that their crisis is becoming our problem,” Gov. Jay Inslee said last week.
LONDON (AP) — The U.K. said Tuesday it will offer a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to everyone over age 50 and other vulnerable people after an an expert panel said the boosters were needed to protect against waning immunity this winter.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid told lawmakers that the government had accepted the recommendation of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization and would start offering booster shots next week. The World Health Organization has asked wealthy nations to delay booster shots until every country has vaccinated at least 40% of their populations.
“The JCVI is advising that a booster dose be offered to the more vulnerable, to maximize individual protection ahead of an unpredictable winter,” Professor Wei Shen Lim, the panel’s chair, said during a media briefing. “Most of these people will also be eligible for the annual flu vaccine and we strongly advise them to take up this offer as well.”
What the next six months of the pandemic may bring: Well, not the end, scientists agree: "This is a coronavirus forest fire that will not stop until it finds all the human wood that it can burn." Past influenza pandemics offer clues about how COVID-19 might play out, but key differences mean we need to brace for big challenges ahead, scientists say. Yes, you can get a flu shot with your COVID-19 booster or first vaccine. Here’s what you need to know about side effects, timing and more. Whether you need that booster is a point of much debate, though, with two FDA experts joining an international group of scientists who said no yesterday.