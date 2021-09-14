Dozens of Washington State government employees have sued Gov. Jay Inslee arguing that his mandate oversteps his authority and violates their rights.

Washington hospital officials said they are experiencing the worst peak of coronavirus cases since the onset of the pandemic. Hospital officials counted 1,673 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the state as of Monday, compared with last week’s count of 1,674, Taya Briley, executive vice president of the Washington State Hospital Association, said at a news conference.

Meanwhile, in Idaho, where vaccination rates are some of the lowest in the nation, is sending patients across the border to Washington.

“We certainly need our friends in Idaho government to do more to preserve their citizens’ health, because we know that their crisis is becoming our problem,” Gov. Jay Inslee said last week.

