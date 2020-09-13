Throughout Sunday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Saturday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
COVID-19 cases have generally decreased across all age groups since the start of August in Washington, according to new data from DOH. Whitman County is the exception, with an outbreak linked to Washington State University students living off campus in Pullman.
Washington confirmed 465 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The update brings the state’s totals to 79,476 cases and 1,991 deaths, meaning that 2.5% of people diagnosed in Washington have died, according to the state Department of Health (DOH).
People living in nursing homes have lived separated from their loved ones, including -- in some cases -- spouses of decades. Read the stories of who they are, how they coped and where they are now.
Oxford University announced it was resuming a trial for a coronavirus vaccine it is developing with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, a move that comes days after the study was suspended following a reported side-effect in a U.K. patient.
The Vatican said Saturday it was “necessary and urgent” to return to in-person Masses as soon as anti-coronavirus measures permit.
A whole continent is free of coronavirus. Antartica has recorded zero cases and aims to keep it that way, as more than 1,000 researchers who wintered there are seeing the sun for the first time in weeks or months.