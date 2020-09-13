By

Although restaurants, gyms, salons and more businesses have reopened across the country with varied COVID-19 guidelines, Dr. Anthony Fauci on Friday warned against the idea of a return to “normal,” pre-coronavirus life until 2021, when a vaccine can be widely distributed in the United States.

Many other scientists are saying the same — despite the decline in the number of daily U.S. deaths from the coronavirus, a new bout with the disease this fall could claim more lives.

Throughout Sunday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Saturday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Catch up on the past 24 hours

COVID-19 cases have generally decreased across all age groups since the start of August in Washington, according to new data from DOH. Whitman County is the exception, with an outbreak linked to Washington State University students living off campus in Pullman.

Washington confirmed 465 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The update brings the state’s totals to 79,476 cases and 1,991 deaths, meaning that 2.5% of people diagnosed in Washington have died, according to the state Department of Health (DOH).

Every day, twice a day, Sheila Belcher is visited by her husband, Don Belcher, where she’s living at CRISTA Rehabilitation Center. The Seattle couple has been married for more than 60 years. They now communicate by phone. (Alan Berner / The Seattle Times)
People living in nursing homes have lived separated from their loved ones, including -- in some cases -- spouses of decades. Read the stories of who they are, how they coped and where they are now.

Oxford University announced it was resuming a trial for a coronavirus vaccine it is developing with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, a move that comes days after the study was suspended following a reported side-effect in a U.K. patient.

Measures to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus brought an extra bonus to Seattle and King County: Reduced levels of respiratory infections of all types, according to a new analysis.

The Vatican said Saturday it was “necessary and urgent” to return to in-person Masses as soon as anti-coronavirus measures permit.

A whole continent is free of coronavirus. Antartica has recorded zero cases and aims to keep it that way, as more than 1,000 researchers who wintered there are seeing the sun for the first time in weeks or months.

—Seattle Times staff and wire services
The Seattle Times Staff & News services

