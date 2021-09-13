COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 could be available by the end of October, two experts said Sunday, even as Biden administration officials have cautioned that approval was unlikely for children that young before the end of the year.

Hospitals in northern Idaho are so full with COVID-19 patients that officials are warning they will have to ration health care, as the region’s longstanding anti-government sentiment continues to undermine public-health efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

A group of gorillas recently tested positive for the coronavirus at a zoo in Atlanta. Nationally, more animals are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, as zoos try to prevent outbreaks within their walls.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.

