COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 could be available by the end of October, two experts said Sunday, even as Biden administration officials have cautioned that approval was unlikely for children that young before the end of the year.
Hospitals in northern Idaho are so full with COVID-19 patients that officials are warning they will have to ration health care, as the region’s longstanding anti-government sentiment continues to undermine public-health efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
A group of gorillas recently tested positive for the coronavirus at a zoo in Atlanta. Nationally, more animals are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, as zoos try to prevent outbreaks within their walls.
COVID-19 testing at home is both possible and reliable, though some tests are far more accurate than others. As the tests evolve, here’s what to know about each kind.
Children ages 5-11 may be getting vaccines by Halloween as pediatric hospitalizations rise, two experts say, although senior White House officials have painted a different picture.
How vaccine exemptions will be handled in Washington: Our guide walks through who has the ultimate say under mandates for educators, state workers, employees of large companies and others. If you're an educator or state worker, tomorrow is the last day you can get your first Pfizer dose to meet the deadline. (If you're getting the J&J shot, you have more time.) Find more details on that vaccine mandate.
An Alabama heart patient died after being turned away from 43 hospitals overflowing with COVID-19 patients, Ray DeMonia's family wrote in his obituary. Meanwhile, a New York hospital will no longer deliver babies after staffers resigned over a vaccine mandate there.