Although restaurants, gyms, salons and more businesses have reopened across the country with varied COVID-19 guidelines, Dr. Anthony Fauci on Friday warned against the idea of a return to “normal,” pre-coronavirus life until 2021, when a vaccine can be widely distributed in the United States.

Many other scientists are saying the same — despite the decline in the number of daily U.S. deaths from the coronavirus, a new bout with the disease this fall could claim more lives.

