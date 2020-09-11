Gov. Jay Inslee and U.S. Sen Patty Murray on Thursday blasted President Donald Trump after reports this week that he knew the new coronavirus was a potential threat and then deliberately downplayed it, weeks before the nation’s first reported death was announced.

As the pandemic continues, food insecurity around the state is at historically high levels, state officials and food providers said Thursday morning — and the U.S. Senate’s failure to pass a scaled-back virus rescue package won’t help.

Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

Advertising