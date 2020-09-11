By
 

Gov. Jay Inslee and U.S. Sen Patty Murray on Thursday blasted President Donald Trump after reports this week that he knew the new coronavirus was a potential threat and then deliberately downplayed it, weeks before the nation’s first reported death was announced.

As the pandemic continues, food insecurity around the state is at historically high levels, state officials and food providers said Thursday morning — and the U.S. Senate’s failure to pass a scaled-back virus rescue package won’t help.

Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

3M Co. 1870 N95 health care particulate respirators are arranged for a photograph in Hong Kong, China, on Monday, April 6, 2020. 3M pushed back against a request from the Trump administration to halt exports of protective face masks, saying the move would cut off critical supplies for neighboring countries and raise “significant” humanitarian concerns. Photographer: Justin Chin/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

Are masks for COVID-19 protection also enough to block wildfire smoke? And what are coronavirus tests telling us about asymptomatic people? Find answers in our FAQ Friday.

All of this social distancing and mask wearing has a bonus: fewer respiratory bugs of all kinds in King County, a new analysis has found. But doctors emphasize that it's more important than ever to get a flu shot.

"A wholesale failure": Gov. Jay Inslee and U.S. Sen Patty Murray blasted President Donald Trump after reports that he acknowledged the threat of the coronavirus weeks before the nation's first reported death in Washington state, and then deliberately downplayed it.

Washington has the nation's best pandemic safety net for workers, a new report says. FYI Guy digs into how we stack up against other states on key measures, and where workers are crashing to the hard ground. The net is crucial now, with Washington's jobless claims rising amid fears that autumn could bring sharper losses.

One in five Washington residents could go hungry this year as food insecurity hits historically high levels. Across the nation, the threat of worsening hunger and poverty remains high after a coronavirus relief bill failed in the Senate yesterday.

The U.S. will stop coronavirus screening of airline passengers arriving from overseas.

Nebraska is dropping nearly all social distancing restrictions, even as cases rise.

