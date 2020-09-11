Gov. Jay Inslee and U.S. Sen Patty Murray on Thursday blasted President Donald Trump after reports this week that he knew the new coronavirus was a potential threat and then deliberately downplayed it, weeks before the nation’s first reported death was announced.
As the pandemic continues, food insecurity around the state is at historically high levels, state officials and food providers said Thursday morning — and the U.S. Senate’s failure to pass a scaled-back virus rescue package won’t help.
Russian schools open with classroom, cafeteria precautions
MOSCOW — Russian children have returned to schools after attending classes online since the coronavirus pandemic swept the country in late March.
To prevent another spike in cases, all teachers underwent mandatory virus tests before primary and secondary schools reopened on Sept. 1. Temperature checks are conducted each morning and and school schedules were amended to reduce the number of students attending at the same time.
Authorities also limited how many children can be together in school cafeterias and recreation areas is also limited.
Masks in schools are not mandatory for all of Russia’s 85 regions, though some provinces are requiring both students and teachers to wear them. Children with a classmate who tests positive for the coronavirus will be quarantined for two weeks.
Parents have the option of keeping their home to continue studying online.
Study finds India missed early cases, lockdown was leaky
NEW DELHI — Results of India’s first nationwide study of prevailing coronavirus infections found that for every confirmed case detected in May, authorities were missing between 82 and 130 others.
At the time, India had confirmed around 35,000 cases and over 1,000 deaths. The study released Thursday showed that 6.4 million people were likely infected. And the virus had already spread to India’s villages, straining fragile health systems.
Experts say the study confirms India’s limited and restrictive testing masked the actual toll and underlines the fact that the harsh lockdown was only able to slow the spread of the virus, not sever the chain of transmission.
Are masks for COVID-19 protection also enough to block wildfire smoke? And what are coronavirus tests telling us about asymptomatic people? Find answers in our FAQ Friday.
All of this social distancing and mask wearing has a bonus: fewer respiratory bugs of all kinds in King County, a new analysis has found. But doctors emphasize that it's more important than ever to get a flu shot.
"A wholesale failure": Gov. Jay Inslee and U.S. Sen Patty Murray blasted President Donald Trump after reports that he acknowledged the threat of the coronavirus weeks before the nation's first reported death in Washington state, and then deliberately downplayed it.
Washington has the nation's best pandemic safety net for workers, a new report says. FYI Guy digs into how we stack up against other states on key measures, and where workers are crashing to the hard ground. The net is crucial now, with Washington's jobless claims rising amid fears that autumn could bring sharper losses.
One in five Washington residents could go hungry this year as food insecurity hits historically high levels. Across the nation, the threat of worsening hunger and poverty remains high after a coronavirus relief bill failed in the Senate yesterday.
The U.S. will stop coronavirus screening of airline passengers arriving from overseas.
Nebraska is dropping nearly all social distancing restrictions, even as cases rise.
