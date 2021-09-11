Dr. Peter Marks, the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine chief, said Friday the agency will rapidly evaluate COVID-19 vaccinations for younger children as soon as it gets the needed data — and won’t cut corners. Marks is “very, very hopeful” that vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds will be underway by year’s end. Maybe sooner: One company, Pfizer, is expected to turn over its study results by the end of September, and Marks said the FDA hopefully could analyze them “in a matter of weeks.”
John Hoffman and Janet Tobias’ “Fauci” is the first big-screen documentary of the nation’s top infectious disease expert and ubiquitous face of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s an intimate portrait of a longtime public servant whose notoriety has risen dramatically — and with that, brought heaps of far-right scorn on the veteran of seven White House administrations. National Geographic opened “Fauci” in theaters on Friday, with a debut on Disney+ planned in October. Taking cues from its subject, “Fauci” is playing only in theaters where proof of vaccination and masks are required for entry.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
‘Sophie’s choice, over and over’: Death panels are the new phase of the pandemic
Remember “death panels”? Well, they’re back, and this time, they’re real.
“Death panels” was a phrase coined by Sarah Palin, the folksy-talkin’ former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate. She imagined that Obamacare would cause health bureaucrats to ration out medical care, after first sitting in judgment of who was most deserving to receive it.
This was awarded the “Lie of the Year” in 2009, as it was nowhere in any legislation. It was a right-wing fever dream.
But now a version of it has come true — in Idaho. Hospitals in northern Idaho are so flooded with COVID-19 patients that the state has declared an emergency, called “crisis standards of care.” It means when you show up to the emergency room, you may get treated based preferentially on who is most likely to live.
“If your mother has a heart attack, someone will have to assign her a point score designating how likely she is to survive,” the Idaho Falls Post Register wrote, describing the scheme last winter when it was first being contemplated. “If it isn’t high enough, she might not get an ICU bed, and a COVID patient will get it instead.
“We will ask the nurses and doctors who’ve broken their backs trying to save us to make that Sophie’s choice over, and over, and over.”
—Danny Westneat
Advertising
COVID cases show up in Washington schools, but it’s too early to say how schools are doing at reducing transmission
Two weeks after Seattle-area kids went back to class, hundreds of area students and school employees have either tested positive for the coronavirus or have been pulled out of school because they had close contact with someone who had the virus.
But it’s “a little too early” to have concrete data on how well Washington state is doing overall at keeping transmission rates low in schools, said Lacy Fehrenbach, the deputy secretary of health for COVID-19 response at the state Department of Health.
Fehrenbach said last year that schools, and students who returned in person, did a good job of following health and safety protocols and responding quickly when cases were detected.
“I believe that our schools are prepared,” she said. “We are very confident about those layers of mitigation measures,” which now include vaccines for kids ages 12 and older.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.