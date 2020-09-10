By
 

Wildfire smoke is adding to existing tension about public health, with health officials saying they’re nervous the smoke could worsen symptoms for COVID-19 patients and urging the public to stay indoors and keep the air inside clean.

In the past week, officials from President Donald Trump’s administration have said he’s been so fixated on finding a vaccine for the coronavirus that little else captures his attention. But the director of the National Institutes of Health said Wednesday — in response to the White House’s apparent rush to approve a vaccine — that one won’t be made available unless it was safe and effective.

Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

"This is deadly stuff." President Donald Trump acknowledged to journalist Bob Woodward that he knowingly played down the coronavirus earlier this year, according to Woodward's new book. The book depicts conscious choices by Trump to not only to mislead the public but also to pressure governors to reopen states before his own guidelines said they were ready.

President Donald Trump acknowledged to journalist Bob Woodward that he knowingly played down the coronavirus this year even though he was aware it was “deadly” and vastly more serious than the seasonal flu. (Doug Mills / The New York Times)
Seattle scientists are testing a potentially groundbreaking COVID-19 treatment that uses humans' own "natural killer" cells.

Will a vaccine be approved before it's safe? As public health experts and lawmakers — including Washington's Sen. Patty Murray — worry about political pressure from the White House, a top health official is taking issue with Trump's suggestion that the vaccine will be available by Election Day.

Amazon raised prices on essentials as much as 1,000% amid the pandemic, a consumer watchdog says in a new report that accuses the retailer of price gouging.

Seattle is hiring a high-level point person to manage its COVID-19 recovery.

If your coworker has COVID-19, will you know? Some workers are unsettled by how employers are and aren't required to act.

—Kris Higginson
