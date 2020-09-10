Wildfire smoke is adding to existing tension about public health, with health officials saying they’re nervous the smoke could worsen symptoms for COVID-19 patients and urging the public to stay indoors and keep the air inside clean.

In the past week, officials from President Donald Trump’s administration have said he’s been so fixated on finding a vaccine for the coronavirus that little else captures his attention. But the director of the National Institutes of Health said Wednesday — in response to the White House’s apparent rush to approve a vaccine — that one won’t be made available unless it was safe and effective.

