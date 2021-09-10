President Joe Biden on Thursday introduced expansive rules mandating that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the coronavirus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. Additionally, roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid will have to be fully vaccinated. Biden is also requiring vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government — with no option to test out — covering several million more workers.
Meanwhile, Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announced a new statewide requirement for masks to be worn at large outdoor gatherings. Washington is riding the crest of its fifth and largest wave of COVID-19. Fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, hospitals are seeing record-levels of coronavirus patients, and large outbreaks are being traced to outdoor music festivals and county fairs. Starting Monday, the state’s current requirement for indoor facial coverings in public spaces will be expanded to include outdoor events with 500 or more attendees,
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
Citing high shot rates, Danes end COVID-19 restriction
After 548 days with restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19, Denmark’s high vaccination rate has enabled the Scandinavian country to become one of the first European Union nations to lift all domestic restrictions.
The return to normality has been gradual, but as of Friday, the digital pass — a proof of having been vaccinated — is no longer required when entering night clubs, making it the last virus safeguard to fall.
More than 80% of people above the age of 12 have had the two shots.
Alaska state senator says she can’t work at Capitol after Alaska Airlines ban
Republican Sen. Lora Reinbold of Alaska has asked to be excused from legislative business in the state Capitol, telling fellow lawmakers she can’t reach Juneau because she was banned from Alaska Airlines after she wouldn't mask up.
In a procedural request Thursday morning, she asked to be excused from votes in the Capitol starting Sept. 11. The excusal ends Jan. 15, three days before the start of the next regular session.
Reinbold was banned from Alaska Airlines earlier this year for failing to follow the company’s COVID-19 rules on mask wearing, which she claims is unconstitutional.
Delta Air Lines is the only other large carrier that flies into Juneau, but its service to Juneau is seasonal and ends in September.
Alaska is experiencing a major surge in coronavirus cases, and the number of ill Alaskans has strained hospital capacity.
What the president's new COVID-19 orders mean in Washington state: Employers with more than 100 workers must require vaccination or offer weekly testing under a sweeping mandate that will affect 100 million Americans. While leaders of already short-staffed businesses in Washington are fearing a mass exodus, legal experts say the mandate could come as a relief in some ways. President Joe Biden's plan will shape everyday life in ways that go far beyond than vaccination: Here's a quick look at the key changes ahead.
The future of office work got even murkier in the Seattle area as Microsoft yesterday pulled the plug on its back-to-office plans. The company isn't even trying to predict a reopening date, joining a growing list of local tech firms whose workers will stay hunkered down at home for quite a while.
Five outdoor "superspreader events" in Washington have sparked a new mask rule that will take effect Monday at gatherings outside.