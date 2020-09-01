South King County will have two more coronavirus testing sites, in Auburn and Renton, shoring up access in an area where fewer tests per capita were being performed compared to Seattle.
These sites will use nasal swabs, which have been the most common method of diagnostic testing in King County, but there is hope for people who find that method uncomfortable: two new studies suggest tests that use samples of saliva are about as reliable as those using samples from the back of the nasal cavity.
While researchers continue to work on potential vaccines for the novel coronavirus, the White House has begun to promote a “herd immunity” strategy, which would deliberately allow the virus to spread in the hopes that people would build up immunity. Scientists have widely criticized this idea because not enough is known about how much immunity people with the virus develop, or how long it might last, and thousands who are vulnerable to severe COVID-19 symptoms would likely die along the way.
Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
A Thanksgiving on Zoom? Some public health experts say we should start planning for it, predicting COVID-19 outbreaks may worsen this fall as people head inside and back to school.
'Herd immunity': One of President Donald Trump’s top medical advisers is pushing a controversial strategy of allowing the coronavirus to spread through most of the population while taking steps to protect those who are most vulnerable. "A lot of people would die," experts warn. Here's a Q&A on what herd immunity is and why it's drawing such concern.
August was the deadliest month in California, the pandemic's hardest-hit state. But doors are creaking back open this week as the numbers ease. In L.A., architect Frank Gehry and a developer are placing an audacious, billion-dollar bet that people will come back downtown.
No, the CDC didn't backpedal on the number of deaths caused by COVID-19.Here's the reality after that misinformation was widely tweeted by Trump and supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory.
Any child can pick up free meals at schools this fall, even if families don't traditionally qualify for no-cost or reduced-price meals. The federal government is extending the program that's served millions of children since the pandemic shuttered schools.
There will be no baseball at T-Mobile Park today or tomorrow. Two Mariners games against the A's have been postponed after a member of the A’s traveling party tested positive.
Can you use a face shield instead of a mask? Health officials are explaining why they don't recommend it, and which kinds make the best sense if you want to double up.
—Kris Higginson
Advertising
Connect with us
Want major coronavirus stories sent to you via text message? Text the word COVID to 855-480-9667 or enter your phone number below.
Do you have questions about the novel coronavirus?
Ask your question in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here.
You can see questions we've already answered on this FAQ.
If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.