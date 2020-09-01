South King County will have two more coronavirus testing sites, in Auburn and Renton, shoring up access in an area where fewer tests per capita were being performed compared to Seattle.

These sites will use nasal swabs, which have been the most common method of diagnostic testing in King County, but there is hope for people who find that method uncomfortable: two new studies suggest tests that use samples of saliva are about as reliable as those using samples from the back of the nasal cavity.

While researchers continue to work on potential vaccines for the novel coronavirus, the White House has begun to promote a “herd immunity” strategy, which would deliberately allow the virus to spread in the hopes that people would build up immunity. Scientists have widely criticized this idea because not enough is known about how much immunity people with the virus develop, or how long it might last, and thousands who are vulnerable to severe COVID-19 symptoms would likely die along the way.

