“This hits all of us close to home, and the patient and family are in the thoughts and hearts of the Seattle Children’s community,” Dr. John McGuire, chief of Seattle Children’s division of pediatrics critical care medicine, said in a statement.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
Ferry travelers, brace for cancellations and worsening waits this Labor Day weekend. Six routes will run fewer trips than usual, and the ferry system has stopped taking new reservations on two routes because it can't guarantee a full schedule. In part, that's because of the COVID-19 surge and a possible sickout by employees who object to the vaccine mandate. Here’s what to expect.
Yes, you can go to Canada, but should you? The U.S. State Department is warning against it as COVID-19 cases hit a high level there. Track infections near us and worldwide on these pandemic maps.