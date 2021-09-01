Seattle Children’s confirmed its first patient death from COVID-19 on Tuesday — an unidentified child who died sometime last week.

“This hits all of us close to home, and the patient and family are in the thoughts and hearts of the Seattle Children’s community,” Dr. John McGuire, chief of Seattle Children’s division of pediatrics critical care medicine, said in a statement.

While infections in children remain fairly low in Washington compared to elsewhere, state hospital leaders on Monday said the number of younger COVID-19 patients is increasing.

