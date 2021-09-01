By
 

Seattle Children’s confirmed its first patient death from COVID-19 on Tuesday — an unidentified child who died sometime last week.

“This hits all of us close to home, and the patient and family are in the thoughts and hearts of the Seattle Children’s community,” Dr. John McGuire, chief of Seattle Children’s division of pediatrics critical care medicine, said in a statement.

While infections in children remain fairly low in Washington compared to elsewhere, state hospital leaders on Monday said the number of younger COVID-19 patients is increasing.

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Ferry travelers, brace for cancellations and worsening waits this Labor Day weekend. Six routes will run fewer trips than usual, and the ferry system has stopped taking new reservations on two routes because it can't guarantee a full schedule. In part, that's because of the COVID-19 surge and a possible sickout by employees who object to the vaccine mandate. Here’s what to expect.

Yes, you can go to Canada, but should you? The U.S. State Department is warning against it as COVID-19 cases hit a high level there. Track infections near us and worldwide on these pandemic maps. 

Seattle Children’s has confirmed its first patient death from COVID-19 as hospital leaders throughout Washington state warn of growing numbers of infections in children. 

After a COVID-19 skeptic falls to the disease, people ask an awkward question: Should we care? A hardness is seeping in, columnist Danny Westneat writes.

What to do if you're exposed, whether vaccinated or not: Everyone is advised to take a few steps if that happens, according to CDC guidance that's worth bookmarking.

Washington state government workers, we'd like to hear from you about the COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

