As we celebrate Labor Day today, top U.S. Health official Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that this holiday weekend is “a critical point” in the pandemic as health officials worry about a possible COVID-19 spike from backyard parties, crowded bars and other gatherings. Track the spread of the pandemic here.

The pent-up desire to socialize is proving irresistible at Washington State University, where health authorities counted 343 coronavirus cases last week, for a total of 707 cases. WSU urged students to stay in Pullman this holiday weekend, in hopes of limiting viral transmission to family and friends statewide, the Moscow-Pullman Daily News reported.

As economic fallout from the pandemic continues, layoffs and furloughs are forcing millions of people to soul-search and reassess their career choices. A growing number in the Seattle area, forced outside comfort zones, have changed careers and even returned to school in pursuit of longtime dreams.

And some are beginning to question: What will happen to Seattle’s empty office towers when COVID-19 ends? The vacant space amounts to more than 700 football fields, by one estimate. Tenants, building owners and developers are scrambling to shift their plans.

Dozens of people moved into three Seattle community centers to help thin out homeless shelters and keep the virus from spreading. Now they’re moving back to a shelter system permanently transformed by COVID-19. Here’s how it looks.

Seattle schools will start a new week trying to iron out last week’s software snafus, before they strive to keep children’s brains engaged in online classes.

Seattle extended its Keep Moving Streets a month so people can recreate and socially distance on roads near Golden Gardens, Alki Point, Seward Park and Green Lake — but closed Gas Works Park all day Monday, in advance of a prayer event, “due to anticipated crowding that could impact the public health of residents.”

Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll post Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday are here and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday afternoon.

The state Department of Health has changed how it reports testing totals, and testing data for the past few weeks is incomplete. Also: As of Aug. 28, the DOH is no longer publishing COVID-19 death counts on weekends. Instead, the number of weekend deaths will be added to death tallies reported on Mondays and Tuesdays.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

French Open to allow spectators

PARIS (AP) — Despite a growing number of coronavirus cases in France, spectators will be allowed at the French Open this month, organizers said Monday.

Organizers unveiled the health protocols for the clay-court Grand Slam, which will take place at Roland Garros in western Paris starting Sept. 27 after being postponed from its May start due to the pandemic.

“Since the international circuit restarted, Roland Garros will be the first tournament with the privilege of hosting an audience,” French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli said. Although, attendance numbers will be greatly scaled down.

Some of the new health protocols include strict testing guidelines for players and mask requirements for all in attendance.

French officials have confirmed more than 30,000 deaths from COVID-19 while the number of new daily cases surpassed 8,000 last Friday.

—Associated Press
2020 is a bust for travel industry

It’s hard to imagine an industry more battered by COVID than travel. A report by The Seattle Times' today shows that air travel's recovery is sputtering, hotels are only half-full and the cruise line industry is in particularly bad straights.

“It’s nearly impossible to quantify just how significantly the pandemic has impacted the tourism sector,” says Daniel Guttentag, the director of the office of tourism analysis at the College of Charleston. “But there is little question that the impact has been devastating in many ways for the travel industry."

The latest numbers from the Official Aviation Guide show air travel in the United States is down 45% from January. And many people, 60% of U.S. consumers, are worried about being infected from flying, according to a report from a Boston Consulting Group.

A sharp decline is showing across the globe. According to a tourism index published by Temple University, the global tourism index is scoring 29.32 out of 100, while America's index is slightly better at 31.03.

“It’s the apocalypse,” says Felix Brambilla, CEO of Overseas Leisure Group, a luxury travel operator. “It felt like someone pulled the hand brake and slammed the business in reverse. We went from 100 to zero in a matter of days.”

—Anna Patrick
Seattle Times staff & news services

