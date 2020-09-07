As we celebrate Labor Day today, top U.S. Health official Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that this holiday weekend is “a critical point” in the pandemic as health officials worry about a possible COVID-19 spike from backyard parties, crowded bars and other gatherings. Track the spread of the pandemic here.

The pent-up desire to socialize is proving irresistible at Washington State University, where health authorities counted 343 coronavirus cases last week, for a total of 707 cases. WSU urged students to stay in Pullman this holiday weekend, in hopes of limiting viral transmission to family and friends statewide, the Moscow-Pullman Daily News reported.

As economic fallout from the pandemic continues, layoffs and furloughs are forcing millions of people to soul-search and reassess their career choices. A growing number in the Seattle area, forced outside comfort zones, have changed careers and even returned to school in pursuit of longtime dreams.

And some are beginning to question: What will happen to Seattle’s empty office towers when COVID-19 ends? The vacant space amounts to more than 700 football fields, by one estimate. Tenants, building owners and developers are scrambling to shift their plans.

Dozens of people moved into three Seattle community centers to help thin out homeless shelters and keep the virus from spreading. Now they’re moving back to a shelter system permanently transformed by COVID-19. Here’s how it looks.

Seattle schools will start a new week trying to iron out last week’s software snafus, before they strive to keep children’s brains engaged in online classes.

Seattle extended its Keep Moving Streets a month so people can recreate and socially distance on roads near Golden Gardens, Alki Point, Seward Park and Green Lake — but closed Gas Works Park all day Monday, in advance of a prayer event, “due to anticipated crowding that could impact the public health of residents.”

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday afternoon.