The pent-up desire to socialize is proving irresistible at Washington State University, where health authorities counted 343 coronavirus cases last week, for a total of 707 cases. WSU urged students to stay in Pullman this holiday weekend, in hopes of limiting viral transmission to family and friends statewide, the Moscow-Pullman Daily News reported.
As economic fallout from the pandemic continues, layoffs and furloughs are forcing millions of people to soul-search and reassess their career choices. A growing number in the Seattle area, forced outside comfort zones, have changed careers and even returned to school in pursuit of longtime dreams.
And some are beginning to question: What will happen to Seattle’s empty office towers when COVID-19 ends? The vacant space amounts to more than 700 football fields, by one estimate. Tenants, building owners and developers are scrambling to shift their plans.
Dozens of people moved into three Seattle community centers to help thin out homeless shelters and keep the virus from spreading. Now they’re moving back to a shelter system permanently transformed by COVID-19. Here’s how it looks.
Seattle extended its Keep Moving Streets a month so people can recreate and socially distance on roads near Golden Gardens, Alki Point, Seward Park and Green Lake — but closed Gas Works Park all day Monday, in advance of a prayer event, “due to anticipated crowding that could impact the public health of residents.”
PARIS (AP) — Despite a growing number of coronavirus cases in France, spectators will be allowed at the French Open this month, organizers said Monday.
Organizers unveiled the health protocols for the clay-court Grand Slam, which will take place at Roland Garros in western Paris starting Sept. 27 after being postponed from its May start due to the pandemic.
“Since the international circuit restarted, Roland Garros will be the first tournament with the privilege of hosting an audience,” French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli said. Although, attendance numbers will be greatly scaled down.
Some of the new health protocols include strict testing guidelines for players and mask requirements for all in attendance.
French officials have confirmed more than 30,000 deaths from COVID-19 while the number of new daily cases surpassed 8,000 last Friday.
“It’s nearly impossible to quantify just how significantly the pandemic has impacted the tourism sector,” says Daniel Guttentag, the director of the office of tourism analysis at the College of Charleston. “But there is little question that the impact has been devastating in many ways for the travel industry."
A sharp decline is showing across the globe. According to a tourism index published by Temple University, the global tourism index is scoring 29.32 out of 100, while America's index is slightly better at 31.03.
“It’s the apocalypse,” says Felix Brambilla, CEO of Overseas Leisure Group, a luxury travel operator. “It felt like someone pulled the hand brake and slammed the business in reverse. We went from 100 to zero in a matter of days.”