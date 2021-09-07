We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
4 vaccinated front-line workers cope with pandemic’s toll
NEW YORK (AP) — The early months of the coronavirus pandemic shined a spotlight on essential workers.
As cities shutdown, thank you signs went up on windows and applause rang out each evening for the workers still out there. At the time, there was hope the pandemic would be short-lived.
Instead, the virus spread, evolved and unleashed new challenges.
More than 60% of U.S. workers had jobs that couldn’t be done from home during the pandemic, according to a Pew Research Center survey. Front-line workers struggled with inconsistent masking policies, fought for hazard pay and campaigned for lasting changes, including a $15 minimum wage and adequate paid sick leave.
Calls about ivermectin have tripled at the Washington Poison Center since last year despite multiple warnings against treating COVID-19 with the drug, commonly used in livestock. State officials are going into alarming detail about the side effects that make its unprescribed use so risky, and the FDA isn't mincing words either: "You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”
King County's new mask order goes into effect today. Masks are required at all outdoor events with 500 or more people, regardless of their vaccination status — and they're recommended in some other outdoor situations. Here's the breakdown.
The new "mu" COVID-19 variant is now found in 49 U.S. states, with California looking like a hot spot. Health officials believe it's even more transmissible than the delta variant and has the potential to resist vaccines. Delta is still the dominant variant in Washington, though, accounting for nearly all of the cases that received genetic sequencing in early August.