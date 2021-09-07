As COVID-19 vaccine requirements have roiled workforces and vaccination deadlines loom for city and state employees, some frustrated workers plan to protest.

Seattle City Light is concerned over some workers’ reported plans to call out sick Tuesday as an organized protest of vaccine requirements.

The electrical utility told employees that participating in a sickout over vaccine requirements could result in discipline, including termination.

Last month, at least 1,000 local, county and state government workers rallied at the Capitol to protest the mandates.

Rumors have traveled widely. Washington State Ferries officials were concerned a sickout among frustrated ferry workers would cause Labor Day disruptions, but no such protest materialized.

Unvaccinated people were 49 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 in King County, data from the county’s dashboard suggests.

