As COVID-19 vaccine requirements have roiled workforces and vaccination deadlines loom for city and state employees, some frustrated workers plan to protest.

Seattle City Light is concerned over some workers’ reported plans to call out sick Tuesday as an organized protest of vaccine requirements.

The electrical utility told employees that participating in a sickout over vaccine requirements could result in discipline, including termination.

Last month, at least 1,000 local, county and state government workers rallied at the Capitol to protest the mandates.

Rumors have traveled widely. Washington State Ferries officials were concerned a sickout among frustrated ferry workers would cause Labor Day disruptions, but no such protest materialized.

Unvaccinated people were 49 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 in King County, data from the county’s dashboard suggests.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Ivermectin poison control calls triple in Washington, despite multiple warnings against use for COVID treatment

Ivermectin tablets arranged in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned Americans against taking ivermectin, a drug usually used on animals, as a treatment or prevention for COVID-19. (Dimas Ardian / Bloomberg)

Demand for ivermectin has increased nationwide, despite warnings from multiple health agencies about the dangers of consuming it for non-FDA-approved purposes — which includes using it for COVID-19 treatment and prevention.

Over 88,000 ivermectin prescriptions were reported nationwide in the second week of August, an amount 24-times higher than the pre-pandemic figure, the Washington State Department of Health said in a news release.

Since last year, the Washington Poison Center has received a threefold increase in calls regarding ivermectin, said Dr. Scott Phillips, the medical director for the center. He attributed the rise in calls to misinformation.

Most calls were from people asking about ivermectin safety, though some calls were made from people who were recently hospitalized or were experiencing mild to moderate symptoms of poisoning, he said.

Read the full story here.

—Daisy Zavala
4 vaccinated front-line workers cope with pandemic’s toll

Desmond Hill, a vaccinated MTA conductor, checks the platform for late riders attempting to board the train as he works the N subway line from Brooklyn’s Coney Island to Queen’s Astoria-Ditmars neighborhoods, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in New York. As New York City recovers from the COVID-19 pandemics’ peak ridership on the aging transit system continues to rebound as authorities encourage mask and social distancing protocols to stem further transmission of the virus. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) — The early months of the coronavirus pandemic shined a spotlight on essential workers.

As cities shutdown, thank you signs went up on windows and applause rang out each evening for the workers still out there. At the time, there was hope the pandemic would be short-lived.

Instead, the virus spread, evolved and unleashed new challenges.

More than 60% of U.S. workers had jobs that couldn’t be done from home during the pandemic, according to a Pew Research Center survey. Front-line workers struggled with inconsistent masking policies, fought for hazard pay and campaigned for lasting changes, including a $15 minimum wage and adequate paid sick leave.

Read the full story here.

—The Associated Press

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

