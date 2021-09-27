A Washington State Patrol trooper credited with a key role in the investigation into a deadly 2017 Amtrak derailment in DuPont, Pierce County, has died from COVID-19 contracted while on the job, the agency said.

Eric Gunderson, 38, a 16-year patrol veteran and accident reconstruction expert, died Sunday morning. Officials did not say whether he had been vaccinated, saying they were focused for the moment on supporting his family, including his wife and two young children.

My deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Washington State Patrol Trooper Detective Eric Gunderson, who died earlier today.



A dedicated public servant, Detective Gunderson served our state in that role for more than 15 years. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) September 26, 2021

Meanwhile, in Norway, police reported dozens of disturbances and violent clashes as people flooded streets, bars and restaurants to celebrate the end of COVID-19 restrictions that lasted more than a year.

