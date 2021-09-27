A Washington State Patrol trooper credited with a key role in the investigation into a deadly 2017 Amtrak derailment in DuPont, Pierce County, has died from COVID-19 contracted while on the job, the agency said.
Eric Gunderson, 38, a 16-year patrol veteran and accident reconstruction expert, died Sunday morning. Officials did not say whether he had been vaccinated, saying they were focused for the moment on supporting his family, including his wife and two young children.
Meanwhile, in Norway, police reported dozens of disturbances and violent clashes as people flooded streets, bars and restaurants to celebrate the end of COVID-19 restrictions that lasted more than a year.
We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
Staten Island crowd defies vaccine mandate by storming mall food court, video shows
As customers enjoyed their Saturday afternoon at Staten Island Mall and prepared to enjoy their meals, a raucous, maskless crowd of dozens opposing New York City’s indoor vaccination mandate stormed into the mall while chanting, “U-S-A!”
Their goal: to eat at the food court without showing proof of vaccination.
“Everybody go get food and eat. That is what we’re here to do!” one woman said to the group, according to a video from freelance journalist Oliya Scootercaster. “We’re going to meet over there and go into the food court area and sit our butts down and stay as long as we like!”
Videos posted to social media show the protesters marching into Staten Island Mall in defiance of the city’s indoor dining vaccination mandate. Although people are not required to show proof of vaccination or wear masks inside the mall, they do need to show proof of immunization to eat at the food court. Some chanted, “My body, my choice,” while others recited the Pledge of Allegiance.
A congressman from Washington state proposed a "Masks Off Act" for schools — and 29% of COVID-19 cases in his area are among schoolchildren, columnist Danny Westneat writes. He also has an update to another culture war story out of Lopez Island.
Visitors to one Caribbean island find themselves in an alternate reality where the coronavirus doesn't seem to exist and masks aren't needed. But the unusual price they pay to join the audacious island's 5,000-person bubble isn't for everyone.
