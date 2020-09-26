“We’ve heard all about the gender gap in politics. Call this the coronavirus gap, or maybe an empathy gap,” wrote Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat about a new poll that found there was a 30-point difference between women and men’s approval ratings of Gov. Jay Inslee’s handling of the pandemic.
The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state has surpassed 1.8 million, with nearly 18,000 more tests reported Thursday compared to Wednesday, according to data released Friday by the state Department of Health (DOH). Through Thursday night, DOH reported that there have been 85,226 confirmed cases in the state and 2,100 people have died since the pandemic began.
Peace Arch Park is the one place this cross-border couple could marry during COVID
The words on a handmade sign spoke eloquently: “Love is not tourism.”
Last Sunday, a wedding — one of many — took place at busy Peace Arch Historical State Park in Blaine, uniting a couple who had been separated by a closed border for more than six months. Allyssa Howard drove north from the Everett area, where she has lived for the past four years; Sara Morosan came from her home in Chilliwack, British Columbia, an 80-minute drive east of Vancouver. Both wore lace dresses — one black, one white — with black lace-up boots; both of their faces glowed.
Howard and Morosan are just one of many cross-border couples whose plans for a life together have been affected by new pandemic regulations — and who came together, appropriately, at the Peace Arch. The park is unique along the U.S.-Canada border, in that it is a place where people from either side of the border can gather together. The border itself officially closed to nonessential travel in March (essentially banning tourism), and the Canadian side of the park closed in June. But the gatherings at the Peace Arch have continued; a peaceful loophole.
And the weddings there have multiplied. “It’s happening every day, literally dozens of couples at the border, people from around the country,” said Len Saunders, an immigration attorney in the border town of Blaine. He noted that he’s doing a “huge business in spousal green cards — never in this capacity before.”
Social media and COVID shaming make a toxic combination
In the spring, Rick Rose drew the wrath of strangers after he practically shouted on Facebook that he wasn’t buying a face mask. Two months later, he contracted COVID-19 — and, he posted, he was struggling to breathe. Days later, on July 4, he was dead.
That post, among the Ohio man’s final public words on Facebook, attracted attention in the form of more than 3,100 “haha” laughing face emoji and a torrent of criticism from strangers.
“If they would have known him, they would have loved him like everybody else did,” says Tina Heschel, mother of the 37-year-old Rose. She says she’s “tired of all the hate.”
“I just want him to rest,” she says.
Shaming people who get sick or don’t follow the rules in a public health crisis has been a thing since well before coronavirus, researchers say. But the warp speed and reach of social media in the pandemic era gives the practice an aggressive new dimension.