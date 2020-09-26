From Los Angeles and Chicago to Boston and New York, central business districts find themselves deserted in the seventh month of a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and left millions unemployed. And as hopes of a quick recovery sputter, fear is rising that a long-term collapse of downtown economies could soon become irreversible, including in the nation’s capital, The Washington Post reports.

“We’ve heard all about the gender gap in politics. Call this the coronavirus gap, or maybe an empathy gap,” wrote Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat about a new poll that found there was a 30-point difference between women and men’s approval ratings of Gov. Jay Inslee’s handling of the pandemic.

The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state has surpassed 1.8 million, with nearly 18,000 more tests reported Thursday compared to Wednesday, according to data released Friday by the state Department of Health (DOH). Through Thursday night, DOH reported that there have been 85,226 confirmed cases in the state and 2,100 people have died since the pandemic began.

